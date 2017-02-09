Sen. Farley wants Nevada candidates who violate residency rules to repay donors

CARSON CITY — Candidates found in violation of residency requirements by a court would have to refund campaign contributions under a bill introduced Thursday by state Sen. Patricia Farley.

State law provides that candidates for public office must live in their district for at least 30 days before the close of filing. Under the measure, a candidate found to be in violation of the law would have to be liable to return campaign contributions in excess of $100.

If the contributor declines the reimbursement, an equivalent amount or a proportion ordered by the court must be donated to a tax-exempt, nonprofit entity. Contributions that do not exceed $100 also would be donated to a nonprofit.

Farley, an independent from District 8 in Las Vegas, said accepting donations while ineligible to run is akin to stealing and campaign funds collected should be returned.

Another part of the bill would prohibit the seating of a legislative candidate who is found to be ineligible before the election, regardless of whether they get the most votes in an election.

Senate Bill 113, similar to a proposal brought unsuccessfully in 2015, was referred to the Senate Committee on Legislative Operation and Elections.

