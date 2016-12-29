Sen. Heller ends rumors of Nevada governor run with re-election announcement

U.S. Sen. Dean Heller on Thursday announced his intentions to run for re-election in 2018, squashing rumors of a potential run for governor during the same year.

“My family and I have put much thought and prayer in considering the best way to serve the state that we love. I believe serving and running for re-election as Nevada’s senior Senator is where I can do the most good and have the biggest impact for Nevada,” Heller said in a Facebook post.

The Republican senator was considered a strong candidate to succeed the term-limited Gov. Brian Sandoval if he had chosen to run for the spot in 2018. But according to the post, Heller has no intention of such plans.

“Serving as governor would be an enormous honor, but I am looking forward to being Nevada’s strongest voice on Capitol Hill,” Heller said in the post.

Heller was appointed by Sandoval in 2011 and was elected to the Senate in 2012.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.