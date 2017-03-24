Posted 

Senate bill aims to honor Tule Springs with special license plates

8230148_web1_clo-tule-springs_060515db_002_8230148.jpgBuy Photo
Noah Farnsworth chases some of the waterfowl at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs on Friday, June 5, 2015. The 680-acre park in the northwest valley, features wildlife, lush vegetation, lakes and views of the Sheep and Spring Mountain ranges. A Welcome to Las Vegas Open House is planned at 10 a.m. June 20 at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs, 9200 Tule Springs Road. The event is set to feature horse-drawn wagon rides, a farmers market and fishing. Park admission is $6 per car or free with military identification. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

8230148_web1_weather_060715ev_004_8230148.jpgBuy Photo
Jackson Davis, 6, from left, his friend Brody Brennan, 8, and brother Maddox, 8, fish at Tule Springs in Las Vegas Sunday, June 7, 2015. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow Erik Verduzco on Twitter @Erik_Verduzco

8230148_web1_tuleguide_030417bl_091_8230148.jpg
National Park Service worker Curt Barbach shows replica fossils to a group of kids that will help clean trash at Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

8230148_web1_tuleguide_030417bl_078_8230148.jpg
Volunteers sign up to help clean trash while surrounded by fossils at Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

8230148_web1_tuleguide_030417bl_073_8230148.jpg
A Smilodon skull, more commonly known as a saber-toothed cat, sits on a table during a volunteer trash clean up day at Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

8230148_web1_stateparks-jan20-17bt02_8230148.jpg
UNLV Geology Professor Stephen Rowland talks at Tule Springs State Park on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, where 20,000 year old animal fossils were found in 2011, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

8230148_web1_fossil-homecoming_003_8230148.jpg
Eric Scott, curator of paleontology at San Bernardino County Museum, 2024 Orange Tree Lane in Redlands, Cal. examines ice age fossils in the storage area of the museum on Wednesday, June 24, 2015. The 10,000 Tule Springs fossils will be kept at the Nevada State Museum at the Springs Preserve until the Park Service gets its own facility built at the newly designated Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument. Follow Jeff Scheid on Twitter @jlscheid (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By Colton Lochhead
Las Vegas Review-Journal

Nevada drivers could soon be able to show off their support for the Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument under a bill introduced Thursday.

Senate Bill 428 would allow the Department of Motor Vehicles to design and issue special license plates for the site designated as a protected national monument in 2014. It is one of four National Park sites in Nevada.

The 22,650-acre site located on the northern edge of Las Vegas has provided several artifacts from the Ice Age and fossils of extinct dire wolves, lions, camels, bison, mammoths, llamas, and even giant ground sloths.

Beyond the fossils, the site has drawn the eye of scientists due to its unique sedimentation that shows more than 250,000 years of of climate change and details several warm and cool periods.

The specialty plates will cost an extra $60 when first issued, and $30 for each renewal, of which $25 and $20, respectively, would be used to pay for projects, programs and activities at the national monument. Nevadans could personalize Tule Springs plates as well for additional fees.

Fees from the more than 50 other specialty plates in Nevada generate millions in revenue that have gone to projects like buying artifacts for the Mob Museum and maintaining historic buildings in the state.

The bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Transportation.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

 