Senate bill aims to honor Tule Springs with special license plates

Nevada drivers could soon be able to show off their support for the Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument under a bill introduced Thursday.

Senate Bill 428 would allow the Department of Motor Vehicles to design and issue special license plates for the site designated as a protected national monument in 2014. It is one of four National Park sites in Nevada.

The 22,650-acre site located on the northern edge of Las Vegas has provided several artifacts from the Ice Age and fossils of extinct dire wolves, lions, camels, bison, mammoths, llamas, and even giant ground sloths.

Beyond the fossils, the site has drawn the eye of scientists due to its unique sedimentation that shows more than 250,000 years of of climate change and details several warm and cool periods.

The specialty plates will cost an extra $60 when first issued, and $30 for each renewal, of which $25 and $20, respectively, would be used to pay for projects, programs and activities at the national monument. Nevadans could personalize Tule Springs plates as well for additional fees.

Fees from the more than 50 other specialty plates in Nevada generate millions in revenue that have gone to projects like buying artifacts for the Mob Museum and maintaining historic buildings in the state.

The bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Transportation.

