Senate bill would require library in every Nevada school

Every school in Nevada would be required to establish and maintain a library — with a dedicated librarian — under a proposal presented to the Senate education committee.

Sen. Becky Harris, R-Las Vegas, introduced Senate Bill 143 Thursday, which also mandates a librarian on staff because “a collection of books is not enough,” she said.

In Clark County alone, six high schools, eight middle schools and 27 elementary schools do not have a licensed librarian on staff as of December 2016, said Susan Slykerman, the librarian at Silverado High School and president of the Clark County School Librarians Association.

Conversations about the bill will continue and Harris said she wants to work with leaders to avoid penalizing rural or online schools with the new bill.

“The conversation is going to continue after the hearing today,” she said.

The committee took no action on the bill Thursday.

