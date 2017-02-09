Senate committee set to hear plan for funding ESAs for Nevada students

The Senate Committee on Finance on Thursday will hear a presentation on the State Treasurer’s budget, which will include funding for the controversial Education Savings Account.

The meeting begins at 8 a.m. at the Legislative Building in Carson City, but those in Las Vegas wishing to make a public comment can do so via video conference from the Grant Sawyer Building, 555 E. Washington Ave.

Hearings are also broadcast at https://www.leg.state.nv.us/Session/79th2017. Click on “view scheduled meetings” in the upper right corner.

