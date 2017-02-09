Senate panel learns Nevada mentally ill inmates routinely had been placed in segregation units

CARSON CITY – Seriously mentally ill inmates housed in Nevada prisons routinely had been placed in segregation units, sometimes for as long as five years at a time, a Senate panel heard Wednesday.

Stunned lawmakers called the revelations troubling and openly questioned whether the past practices violated inmates’ civil rights. The Senate Committee on Health and Human Services heard about the state’s past treatment of mentally ill inmates from David Tristan, deputy director of programs for the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Sen. Pat Spearman, chairwoman of the committee, asked if there may have been civil rights violations, given the length that inmates were in segregation housing. In response, Tristan said the prior housing conditions for the inmates were “unconstitutional.”

The disclosure comes after the installation of new leadership at the department. Lawmakers thanked Tristan for his openness and the department’s willingness to tackle the issue head-on.

Sen. Julia Ratti, D-Sparks, called the department’s past practices “incredibly disturbing.” She added it’s important to make institutional changes that will stay with the system.

Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, stressed that now is the time to act.

“I’m not one that’s interested in kicking the can down the road to the next session,” she said.

Reforms in the pipeline include consolidating and centralizing mental health services and transitioning the seriously mentally ill population to the Northern Nevada Correctional Center and Warm Springs Correctional Center.

The department are in the process of moving mentally ill inmates out of segregation units. Other measures include a unit to help inmates transition back into the general population and improved practices and training for corrections staff.

Nevada’s corrections system has about 2,400 mentally ill inmates, which is about 17 percent of the 14,00 inmate population.

The tough look at mental health comes amid new administrative changes in the last year at the Nevada Department of Corrections. The director, James Dzurenda, joined the department in April 2016. He previously spent nearly 30 years working in the corrections field in Connecticut and New York City. Tristan arrived in June 2016.

Spearman said it’s important to remember those who are victimized.

“If it’s your family member, you can’t put a pricetag on it,” she said.

