Senator’s proposal would fight animal products trafficking in Nevada

CARSON CITY — Nevada should tighten its law to prohibit sale of animal parts from sensitive species to protect the world’s wildlife and prevent the state from becoming a hub for illegal trafficking, a Senate committee was told Monday.

Senate Bill 194, presented by Sen. Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, targets the most highly trafficked species around the world. It would prohibit the sale of products derived from or containing parts of species such as elephants, rhinos, sea turtles, hippos, lions, tigers and sharks, among others.

Denis told the Senate Committee on Commerce and Labor that states along the Pacific Coast as well as Hawaii have laws banning the trafficking of those animals.

Unless Nevada does the same, he said the state could become a focus for illegal trafficking operations.

A 2014 United Nations report estimated the illegal wildlife trade to be worth as much as $23 billion annually. It categorized wildlife trafficking as organized crime similar to drugs, firearms and human trafficking.

The bill includes exemptions for certain antiques, musical instruments, knives and firearms.

The committee took no action on the bill Monday.

