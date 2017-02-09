Posted 

Several debate-worthy bills head to Nevada Legislature committees

web1_speedlimit-2-web_7944948.jpgBuy Photo
Sparks Sen. Don Gustavson talks during the transportation committee hearing Tuesday, March 10, 2015, in Carson City. (Tim Dunn/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

web1_roberson-bills-020717-bh-006_7944948.jpg
Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson, R-Nev., listens to a colleague speak during the Senate Revenue and Economic Development meeting on the second day of the Nevada Legislative session on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, at the Legislative Building, in Carson City. Roberson has requested a group of controversial bills, including requiring parental notification before minors can have an abortion and taking state control over public lands. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

By COLTON LOCHHEAD
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Several bills likely to spark significant debate throughout the four-month Nevada Legislature made their way to their respective committees this week.

Assembly Bill 43, which would add a minimum annual increase to property taxes, was referred to the Assembly Committee on Taxation.

Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson, R-Henderson, promised a dog fight on the issue, saying last month, “It will not happen this session, period.”

A bill from state Sen. Don Gustavson, R-Sparks, that would require elementary school educators to teach students cursive handwriting was referred to the Education Committee.

Senate Bill 101 would restrict dental hygienists medical assistants from administering Botox to patients. The bill comes on the heels of a decision by the State Board of Dental Examiners last year to allow dental hygienists to administer the drug for both medical or cosmetic reasons.

SB 101, sponsored by Sen. Joe Hardy, R-Boulder City, was sent to the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services on Monday.

Hearings on the bills have not been scheduled.

