Slow left-lane drivers targeted by 2 Nevada legislators

CARSON CITY — Move over, slowpokes.

Republican Assemblymen John Ellison of Elko and Chris Edwards of Las Vegas are taking aim at slow drivers in the fast lane.

Both have introduced similar bills to fine pokey drivers who clog the left travel lanes by driving too slow.

Assembly Bill 329, sponsored by Edwards, and Assembly Bill 334, sponsored by Ellison, would make violations a misdemeanor and impose a $50 fine for a first-time offense. A second offense within seven years would carry a fine of $100. A third or subsequent offense would up the fine to $250.

Both bills were referred to the Assembly Transportation Committee.

