Slow left-lane drivers targeted by 2 Nevada legislators

Nevada Assemblyman Chris Edwards, R-Las Vegas, listens to testimony in a committee hearing at the Legislative Building in Carson City, Nev., on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2015. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Slow left-lane drivers targeted by 2 Nevada legislators

Nevada Assembly Republicans John Ellison, left, and Derek Armstrong work on the Assembly floor in the final hours of the session at the Legislative Building in Carson City, Nev., on Monday, June 1, 2015. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By SANDRA CHEREB
REVIEW-JOURNAL CAPITAL BUREAU

CARSON CITY — Move over, slowpokes.

Republican Assemblymen John Ellison of Elko and Chris Edwards of Las Vegas are taking aim at slow drivers in the fast lane.

Both have introduced similar bills to fine pokey drivers who clog the left travel lanes by driving too slow.

Assembly Bill 329, sponsored by Edwards, and Assembly Bill 334, sponsored by Ellison, would make violations a misdemeanor and impose a $50 fine for a first-time offense. A second offense within seven years would carry a fine of $100. A third or subsequent offense would up the fine to $250.

Both bills were referred to the Assembly Transportation Committee.

