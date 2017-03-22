Southern Nevada colleges seek state money to expand

Two legislative committees heard on Wednesday support for a proposed health and sciences building to be used by the College of Southern Nevada and Nevada State College.

Dr. Susan Adamek, a member of CSN’s Institutional Advisory Council, said the schools are maxed out on space to train aspiring health care workers.

“We’re very excited for the support that has been given to the new medical school,” she said. “But those doctors are going to need other health care professionals to support them. The sooner we can start planning, the sooner we can start churning out students to meet these needs.”

CSN is seeking $5 million from the state for planning, allowing for an architect who will define spaces within the building and a more specific budget for the project. The building was not included in Gov. Brian Sandoval’s initial budget proposal.

CSN President Michael Richards said that while Adamek’s comments generated no conversation or debate at the meeting, he’s hopeful there will be more discussions soon.

If the Legislature approves the project and the planning money, the schools can look at other financing opportunities, including a lease purchase. Without support this session, however, the building will not be ready until 2021 or 2022, Richards said.

“That’s a long time,” he said. “Occupying our time over the next three months will be helping legislators understand the urgency of the project.”

