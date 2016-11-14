Posted 

State Sen. Farley bolts GOP for independence; will caucus with Democrats

Nevada State Sen. Patricia Farley speaks at the panel event "Breaking Barriers to Medical Marijuana Research" in the Greenspun School of Journalism Auditorium at UNLV on Wednesday, May 25, 2016. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review Journal Follow @rookie_rae

By SANDRA CHEREB
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

CARSON CITY — State Sen. Patricia Farley announced Monday she has changed her party affiliation from Republican to non-partisan and will caucus with Democrats in the 2017 Legislature.

Farley’s switch will give Democrats a 12-9 voting edge, if she also votes with the party.

“Nevada has a long tradition of legislators working across party lines to make positive changes for our state,” said Farley, who represents District 8 in Las Vegas and was first elected in 2014.

“I am choosing to serve as an independent in the 2017 session because my constituents come before party labels, and I believe this is the best way to represent them,” she said in a statement.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, welcomed Farley into the fold.

“In the past, Sen. Farley has demonstrated a desire to work across party lines to accomplish our shared goals,” Ford said in a press released. “We are excited that she will now work directly with our caucus for the betterment of the state of Nevada.”

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.

 