State Sen. Farley bolts GOP for independence; will caucus with Democrats

CARSON CITY — State Sen. Patricia Farley announced Monday she has changed her party affiliation from Republican to non-partisan and will caucus with Democrats in the 2017 Legislature.

Farley’s switch will give Democrats a 12-9 voting edge, if she also votes with the party.

“Nevada has a long tradition of legislators working across party lines to make positive changes for our state,” said Farley, who represents District 8 in Las Vegas and was first elected in 2014.

“I am choosing to serve as an independent in the 2017 session because my constituents come before party labels, and I believe this is the best way to represent them,” she said in a statement.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, welcomed Farley into the fold.

“In the past, Sen. Farley has demonstrated a desire to work across party lines to accomplish our shared goals,” Ford said in a press released. “We are excited that she will now work directly with our caucus for the betterment of the state of Nevada.”

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.