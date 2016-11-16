State Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford announces committee assignments

CARSON CITY — Nevada Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford announced committee assignments Wednesday, laying the groundwork for the 2017 legislative session.

Ford, D-Las Vegas, said a complete list and committee meeting schedule will be posted shortly on the Legislature’s website. Ford indicated he still had two assignments to make, one each on the Commerce, Labor and Energy Committee and the Natural Resources Committee.

Those vacancies will likely be filled after the Clark County Commission appoints a replacement for state Sen. Ruben Kihuen, who was elected to Congress this month.

Democrats reclaimed control of the Senate from Republicans in the November election and now hold an 11-9 edge in the upper chamber. State Sen. Patricia Farley this week announced she switched affiliation from Republican to nonpartisan and will caucus with Democrats, who will have a 12-9 advantage if she chooses to vote with that party.

There are 10 standing legislative committees in the Senate. Following is a list of committees and chairs:

Commerce, Labor and Energy: Sen. Kelvin Atkinson, D-Las Vegas.

Education: Sen. Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas.

Finance: Sen. Joyce Woodhouse, D-Las Vegas.

Government Affairs: Sen. David Parks, D-Las Vegas.

Health and Human Services: Sen. Patricia Spearman, D-North Las Vegas.

Judiciary: Sen. Tick Segerblom, D-Las Vegas.

Legislative Operations and Elections: Sen. Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas.

Natural Resources: To be determined.

Revenue and Economic Development: Sen. Julia Ratti, D-Sparks.

Transportation: Sen. Mark Manendo, D-Las Vegas.

