Steven Myhre named acting U.S. attorney for Nevada

Daniel Bogden, U.S. attorney for the District of Nevada, speaks during a press conference by the Nevada Election Integrity Task Force at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016, in Las Vegas. Federal prosecutor Steven Myhre has been named acting U.S. attorney following Bogden's resignation last week. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Myhre is depicted, with U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro in the background, during his opening statement to jurors Thursday in the first Las Vegas trial against associates of rancher Cliven Bundy. (David Stroud/Special to Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By JENNY WILSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Federal prosecutor Steven Myhre, in charge of the high-profile case against the Bundy family ranchers, has been named acting U.S. attorney following the resignation last week of Nevada U.S. Attorney Daniel Bogden.

The shift follows Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ request Friday for the immediate resignation of all prosecutorial appointees of former President Barack Obama. The request amounted to a mass dismissal of chief prosecutors in 46 of the country’s 94 federal judicial districts. Such dismissals are customary when a new administration takes control of the Justice Department.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Nevada acknowledged receipt of Sessions’ request last week but refused until Tuesday to confirm Bogden’s official resignation.

Bogden quit Friday, and Myhre was appointed as acting U.S. attorney Saturday.

