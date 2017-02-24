Titus calls on Sandoval to follow Washington governor’s lead with immigration enforcement

CARSON CITY — U.S. Rep. Dina Titus on Friday called on Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval to issue an executive order barring state police and corrections officers from making arrests based solely on an individual’s immigration status.

In a letter dated Friday, Titus, D-Nev., asked Sandoval to emulate Democratic Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who issued such an order on Thursday. Inslee’s order also prohibits state officials from discriminating against residents based only on immigration status.

Titus, who represents Las Vegas in the 1st Congressional District, said Nevada needs to work “to ensure that families can continue to live, work, and contribute to Nevada without living in a constant state of fear.”

Titus’ letter was in response to Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, who earlier this week issued two memos on immigration enforcement rules. The rules would broadly expand the number of undocumented immigrants subject to deportation and add 15,000 people to the existing ranks of immigration, customs, and border enforcement agents.

Sandoval, a Republican, is in Washington, D.C. this week at a National Governors Association meeting.

Titus said immigrants in Nevada account for $2.9 billion in paid taxes and spending power worth $10.3 billion.

“I appreciate your leadership on this issue and hope that you will follow the lead of governor Inslee,” she said in the letter to Sandoval.

Titus said this week the Homeland Security memos will “divide families, deport folks, send them home, and just wreak havoc in our immigrant community.”

