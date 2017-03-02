Transgender name change bill clears Nevada Senate committee

CARSON CITY – The Senate Judiciary Committee passed a bill Thursday that allows transgender people to change their names without publishing their new and original names in a newspaper.

Senate Bill 110 changes the process of a legal name change, waiving the requirement to publish their names in a newspaper if the reason is to conform with an individual’s gender identity.

The bill, introduced by Sen. David Parks, D-Las Vegas and co-signed by many others, is one that supporters say is necessary for personal privacy and to replace an outdated system that violates personal privacy.

The measure next goes to the full Senate for a vote.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.