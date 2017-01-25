TV ad campaign launched to oppose Mnuchin nomination

WASHINGTON — Liberal advocacy groups are launching a television advertising campaign to oppose the nomination of Steven Mnuchin to be Treasury secretary.

The cable TV ads on Fox News, MSNBC and CNN come before the Senate Finance Committee is expected to vote on the nomination.

Ads by the Progress Change Campaign Committee feature Lisa Fraser, a widow whose home was foreclosed on by OneWest Bank, which was then owned by Mnuchin.

“Lisa Fraser’s story is just one of 36,000 across the country,” said Kaitlin Sweeney, press secretary at the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, on the progressive groups sponsoring the ad.

U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., is a member of the committee. During a nomination hearing last week, Heller grilled Mnuchin about foreclosures by OneWest in Nevada and the effort to modify loans to assist those in Nevada who were in financial trouble due to mortgages during the Great Recession.

In Nevada, the ads will air in Las Vegas and Reno.

The ads will also air in Arizona, Iowa, Colorado, Delaware, Virginia, Florida and Missouri, states with senators on the Finance Committee

