Voter registration bill clears Nevada Senate

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Senate on Monday approved an initiative to automatically register people to vote when they apply for or renew a driver’s license or identification card at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

The 12-9 vote was along party lines, with Independent Sen. Patricia Farley of Las Vegas joining with Democrats to approve the measure.

The Automatic Voter Registration Initiative, or IP1, passed the Assembly on a partisan vote earlier this month. It would amend Nevada law to require the DMV to automatically transmit information to the secretary of state’s office and county clerks to register people who obtain, renew or change an address on a driver’s license or identification card.

The measure now goes to Gov. Brian Sandoval. He can sign it, allow it to become law without his signature, or veto it.

