Yucca Mountain won’t be site for nuclear waste, Energy Secretary says

Congressional staff members, media and Department of Energy employees wait for congressmen to emerge from the north portal during a congressional tour of the Yucca Mountain exploratory tunnel Thursday, April 9, 2015. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow Sam Morris on Twitter @sammorrisRJ

By GARY MARTIN
REVIEW-JOURNAL WASHINGTON BUREAU

WASHINGTON — U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz dismissed speculation Wednesday that a nuclear waste repository could open at Yucca Mountain near Las Vegas because of local opposition to the project.

Moniz, speaking at the National Press Club, said congressional mandates in the 1980s that the Department of Energy develop Yucca Mountain as a storage site curbed research, development and other selection of other locations to store waste generated by nuclear reactors.

While Congress may or may not have thought that logical at the time, Moniz said, “It hasn’t worked.”

Moniz said there needs to be a consent-based process to build federal, state and local support for a nuclear waste storage facility, and the process should involving seeking willing participants.

“It’s a lot easier to stop something,” than to start something, Moniz said.

Speaking to reporters following the speech, Moniz said: “We believe a consent-based approach is the only way to get across the finish line.”

