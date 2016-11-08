Nevadans head to polls to have their say in 2016 election

Nevada voters streamed to the polls early Tuesday, lining up to cast their ballots before 7 a.m. to help select the next president and decide dozens of state and local races and ballot questions.

The polls opened at 7 a.m. and were to remain open until 7 p.m. Voters must be in line by then to be allowed to cast a ballot.

Non-partisan and partisan poll watchers were keeping a close eye on polling places for voter intimidation, voter fraud or other nefarious activities.

In addition to helping settle the spirited and unpredictable presidential race between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump, Nevadans will decide who will succeed Harry Reid in the U.S. Senate, settle other races that may help determine which party maintains control of the two houses of Congress and determine if the Republicans keep their majorities in the state Legislature.

#RJNow Polls open with steady stream of voters at Staton Elementary in west Las Vegas Valley pic.twitter.com/mt5i2al6WP — Keith Rogers (@KeithRogers2) November 8, 2016

They also will determine whether to expand background checks for gun purchases in Nevada and whether to legalize recreational use of marijuana for adults, among other issues.

In Clark County, voters also are deciding whether to extend a fuel-indexing tax to raise a projected $3 billion for nearly 200 street and highway improvements over the next decade.

More than 767,000 Nevadans — more than half of the state’s active registered voters — voted early in the general election. Registered Democrats in Nevada cast 46,000 more ballots this year in early voting than Republicans, just shy of the 48,000-vote lead Democrats took into Election Day 2012, when President Barack Obama carried the state.

Poll watchers from the state election poll monitoring program, the Trump campaign and the ACLU were monitoring the voting to ensure that the process is fair.

Under Nevada law, members of the public can observe voting at polling places, and no credentials are required. “Team leaders” at Clark County polling locations will ask observers to fill out a form before they begin observation and to stay in a designated location at the polling place.

Observers are barred from disrupting voting and election workers, electioneering or campaigning, which includes wearing or toting campaign items into the voting area, talking to voters, using cellphones and taking photos, video or sound recording.

Electioneering or campaigning within 100 feet of a polling place entrance is prohibited. Barred activities include distributing fliers, posting signs, using loudspeakers, selling or wearing political insignia and soliciting signatures.

GOP officials already have complained that early voting was extended to past 10 p.m. in the Democratic stronghold of Clark County on Friday, the last day of early voting. Nevada Republican Party officials and Trump’s campaign didn’t say whether they would pursue a formal complaint over early voting site closing times.

Jamie Munks contributed to this report.

Contact Keith Rogers at krogers@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0308. Follow @KeithRogers2 on Twitter.