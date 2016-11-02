Newt Gingrich, Donald Trump Jr. coming to Las Vegas to help GOP presidential nominee

Donald Trump Jr., the son of the GOP presidential nominee, and former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich will campaign for Donald Trump in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Their visits are listed in a tentative schedule the campaign released Wednesday detailing the stops that Trump surrogates will make in key battleground states.

Gingrich will have a private campaign event and Trump Jr. will have a public get-out-the vote rally at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at Ahern Manufacturing, 1415 W. Bonanza Road, Las Vegas.

Trump Jr. and Gingrich are visiting Nevada after campaigning Wednesday in Colorado.

