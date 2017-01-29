No one detained Saturday at McCarran after president’s executive order on immigration

No one was detained Saturday at McCarran International Airport after the president’s executive order on immigration, airport Chief Marketing Officer Chris Jones said.

“It is highly unlikely anyone will be detained being that the airport doesn’t have flights to or from the countries that are banned,” he said.

Although protests happened at some U.S. airports, there was none at McCarran. Jones said a special permit is required to demonstrate there.

