No one detained Saturday at McCarran after Trump’s order on immigration

Although a federal judge in Brooklyn, N.Y., issued an emergency stay to block implementation of President Donald Trump’s executive order banning immigration from certain predominantly Muslim countries, the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada said it stands prepared to help anyone affected by the ban.

No one was detained Saturday at McCarran International Airport after the president’s executive order on immigration, airport Chief Marketing Officer Chris Jones said.

An attorney from the ACLU of Nevada and an attorney from the American Immigration Lawyers Association are currently on sight at the airport prepared to provide legal information, executive director of ACLU of Nevada Tod Story said.

The ACLU of Nevada encourages anyone who may have been detained or anyone who knows of someone being detained to contact them at 702-527-2106.

Though a special permit is required to protest at McCarran, according to Jones, protestors were seen at the airport about 6:30 p.m. and were asked to leave by the Metropolitan Police Department.

If anyone wants to demonstrate at the airport, they have to fill out paperwork and get approval from airport directors, Jones said. No one put a request to protest the ban Saturday, he said.

“If anyone wishes to get a permit regarding the ban we can speak with them next week,” Jones said.

Metro Lt. Grant Rogers said anyone refusing to leave the airport can be arrested.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.