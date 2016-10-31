Posted 

Obama doesn’t believe FBI director trying to influence presidential election

President Barack Obama and FBI Director James Comey participate in the installation ceremony for Comey as FBI director at FBI Headquarters in Washington, Oct. 28, 2013. (Charles Dharapak/AP)

By JANET MURPHY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama believes FBI Director James Comey is a man of integrity and is not trying to influence the presidential election by announcing scrutiny of additional emails linked to Democrat Hillary Clinton’s private server, the White House said on Monday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest also said he has no “independent knowledge” of how Comey had arrived at his decision to make public the FBI email investigation or “what factors were considered” in his decision to discuss the issue publicly.

 