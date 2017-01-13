President-elect Donald Trump calls Hillary Clinton ‘guilty as hell’

WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump says Democrats shouldn’t be “complaining” about the FBI’s handling of Hillary Clinton because she is “guilty as hell” and shouldn’t have been allowed to run for president in the first place.

Trump seems to be responding to a Justice Department inquiry into the FBI’s handling of its investigation into Clinton’s private email server, and the FBI’s decision to release information about the review days before the election. Clinton aides have blamed the FBI for influencing voters.

Trump tweeted early Friday: “Based on the information they had she should never have been allowed to run - guilty as hell. They were VERY nice to her.”

Trump adds that Clinton lost because she “campaigned in the wrong states - no enthusiasm!”

Trump will be sworn in next week in a ceremony Clinton plans to attend as a former first lady.

___

4:09 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump says his team will have a “full report on hacking within 90 days.” He’s again dismissing as fake a document alleging Russia has damaging information about him.

Trump tweeted Friday morning that the dossier includes “totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives, both Democrats and Republicans - FAKE NEWS!” He added: “Russia says nothing exists,” and that the allegations will never be proved.

U.S. intelligence officials briefed Trump and President Barack Obama on a dossier that includes unproven information about close coordination between Trump’s inner circle and Russians about hacking into Democratic accounts — as well as unproven claims about unusual sexual activities by Trump attributed to anonymous sources. The Associated Press has not authenticated any of the claims.