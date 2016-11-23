Posted 

President-elect Donald Trump releases message to US ahead of Thanksgiving — VIDEO

President-elect Donald J. Trump asks everyone to join together under the shared resolve to Make America Great Again for all people. (Transition 2017/YouTube)

President-elect Donald Trump. Screengrab (Transition 2017/YouTube)

President-elect Donald Trump shared his vision for the U.S. under his new administration in a YouTube message on Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

“It is my prayer, that on this Thanksgiving, we begin to heal our divisions and move forward as one country, strengthened by shared purpose and very, very common resolve,” Trump said.

Trump cited President Abraham Lincoln’s proclamation in 1863 calling upon Americans “to speak with one voice and one heart.”

The video was posted on Transition 2017, a YouTube channel created after the GOP’s election win.

