President-elect Trump talks 2024 Olympics with LA mayor

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and President-elect Donald Trump have talked about immigration, infrastructure and the Olympics in their first phone call since the election.

Garcetti’s Press Secretary Connie Llanos says the Democrat Garcetti and the Republican Trump had a productive phone conversation on Wednesday.

She says the mayor stressed the important role that immigrants and immigration reform will play in the long term success of Los Angeles and the nation. And he emphasized the need for federal help with building projects.

Trump told Garcetti that he supported LA’s bid to host the Olympics in 2024.

 