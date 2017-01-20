President, first lady walk briefly at beginning of inaugural parade

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, along with their son Barron, walked briefly along the Pennsylvania Avenue inaugural parade route Friday afternoon.

The Trumps got out of the presidential motorcade near the Trump International Hotel, the hotel that opened last summer after Trump’s company won the lease to revamp the former Old Post Office building.

Some in the crowd chanted “USA! USA!” but there were also boos. Several blocks away, riot police have been trying to control a demonstration that turned violent when protesters smashed windows and damaged vehicles.

Trump returned to his vehicle in front of the Trump hotel after several minutes of walking.

They got out of their vehicle again as they got closer to the White House at the Treasury Department building, waving at onlookers, along with other members of their family.

The tradition of walking along the parade route was started in 1976, when Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn got out of the motorcade and walked.

The Trumps will make their way to the White House, where they will take their places at a reviewing stand to watch the inaugural parade.