President, first lady walk briefly at beginning of inaugural parade

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, along with their son Barron, walk along Pennsylvania Avenue during the inaugural parade from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

President Donald Trump gestures while walking with wife Melania and son Barron during the Inaugural Parade in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

President Donald Trump waves with wife Melania during the Inaugural Parade in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Washington, D.C., motorcycle police lead the inaugural parade for President Donald Trump after he was sworn in at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

President Donald Trump waves as he walks with first lady Melania Trump during the inauguration parade on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2016. (Evan Vucci, Pool/AP)

Secret Service agents walk alongside of President Donald Trump's limousine as he participates in the inaugural parade after his swearing in at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Demonstrators hold signs along the parade route for President Donald Trump along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

Protesters and onlookers gather during the inaugural parade for President Donald Trump in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Marchers take part in the inaugural parade of President Donald Trump in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. Donald Trump was sworn in as 45th President of the United States. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, along with their son Barron, walked briefly along the Pennsylvania Avenue inaugural parade route Friday afternoon.

The Trumps got out of the presidential motorcade near the Trump International Hotel, the hotel that opened last summer after Trump’s company won the lease to revamp the former Old Post Office building.

Some in the crowd chanted “USA! USA!” but there were also boos. Several blocks away, riot police have been trying to control a demonstration that turned violent when protesters smashed windows and damaged vehicles.

Trump returned to his vehicle in front of the Trump hotel after several minutes of walking.

They got out of their vehicle again as they got closer to the White House at the Treasury Department building, waving at onlookers, along with other members of their family.

The tradition of walking along the parade route was started in 1976, when Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn got out of the motorcade and walked.

The Trumps will make their way to the White House, where they will take their places at a reviewing stand to watch the inaugural parade.

 