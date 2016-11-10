Posted Updated 

Protests erupt in several US cities over Trump victory

Protesters march North on State Street to express their disapproval of the election of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 in Chicago. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Anti-Trump protesters march along Congress Avenue in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday November 9, 2016. Hundreds of University of Texas students march through downtown Austin in protest of Donald Trump's presidential victory. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

A man dressed in red-white-and-blue sits on the curb during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

A protester sets off fireworks during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Police confront protesters during a demonstration against President-elect Donald Trump, early Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

A person yells during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Police confront protesters during a demonstration against President-elect Donald Trump, early Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Protesters rally outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 in Chicago, Ill., in opposition of Donald Trump's presidential election victory. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Protesters march near the Trump International Hotel and Tower to express their disapproval of the election of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in Chicago. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Two people hold an American Flag upside down, which reads, &quot;Abolish Amerikkka&quot; during an anti-Trump rally at the Diag on the University of Michigan's campus on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. Later in the evening about 1,00 people gathered at the Diag for a gathering promoting love, equality, and surprise of the recent election of Donald Trump. (Matt Weigand/The Ann Arbor News via AP)

Several dozen students from various high schools in the Portland, Ore., metropolitan area gather downtown to protest Republican nominee Donald Trump's victory in Tuesday’s presidential election, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. The protests were peaceful and students said that they felt compelled to demonstrate against Trump because they were not old enough to vote. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)

By TIMOTHY MCLAUGHLIN
REUTERS

CHICAGO — Thousands of protesters around the country took to the streets Wednesday to condemn the election of Donald Trump as president.

The demonstrations were mostly peaceful, authorities said.

In Chicago, several thousand people marched through the Loop and gathered outside Trump Tower, chanting “Not my president!”

Chicago resident Michael Burke said he believes the president-elect will “divide the country and stir up hatred.” He added there was a constitutional duty not to accept that.

A similar protest in Manhattan drew about 1,000 people. Outside Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in midtown, police installed barricades to keep the demonstrators at bay.

Hundreds of protesters gathered near Philadelphia’s City Hall despite chilly, wet weather. Participants — who included both supporters of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who lost to Clinton in the primary — expressed anger at both Republicans and Democrats over the election’s outcome.

In Boston, thousands of anti-Donald Trump protesters streamed through downtown, chanting “Trump’s a racist” and carrying signs that said “Impeach Trump” and “Abolish Electoral College.”

The protesters gathered on Boston Common before marching toward the Massachusetts Statehouse, with beefed-up security including extra police officers.

Hundreds of University of Texas students spilled out of classrooms to march through downtown Austin. They marched along streets near the Texas Capitol, then briefly blocked a crowded traffic bridge.

Marchers protesting Donald Trump’s election as president chanted and carried signs in front of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Local media outlets broadcast video Wednesday night showing a peaceful crowd in front of the new downtown hotel. Many chanted “No racist USA, no trump, no KKK.”

Another group stood outside the White House. They held candles, listened to speeches and sang songs.

Earlier Wednesday, protesters at American University burned U.S. flags on campus.

In Oregon, dozens of people blocked traffic in downtown Portland, burned American flags and forced a delay for trains on two light-rail lines. Earlier the protest in downtown drew several Trump supporters, who taunted the demonstrators with signs. At one point, a lone Trump supporter was chased across Pioneer Courthouse Square and hit in the back with a skateboard before others intervened.

Protests also were reported at a number of universities in California and Connecticut, while several hundred people marched in San Francisco and others gathered outside City Hall in Los Angeles.

The only major violence was reported in Oakland, California, during a protest that began shortly before midnight and lasted into early Wednesday morning.

Some demonstrators set garbage bins on fire, broke windows and sprayed graffiti at five businesses in the downtown area, police said. No arrests were made.

Another protest began Wednesday evening downtown, with several hundred chanting, sign-waving people gathering in Frank Ogawa Plaza.

In San Francisco, hundreds are marching along Market Avenue, one of the city’s main avenues, to join a vigil in the Castro District, a predominantly gay neighborhood.

 