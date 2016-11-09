Posted Updated 

Republicans keep majority in US Senate

U.S. Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto, right, speaks with a supporter during an event hosted by the Hillary for Nevada campaign to promote early voting at UNLV on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, from left, U.S. Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto, and U.S. Secretary of Labor Tom Perez, take the stage for a campaign rally for Clinton at the Plumbers & Pipefitters Training Center on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Republicans will retain their Senate majority as GOP incumbents hang onto key seats in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Indiana and Florida.

Four states remain to be decided. In Alaska, Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski is favored to win a new term, while races in Missouri and New Hampshire were too close to call early Wednesday. A race in Louisiana is headed for a runoff next month, where the Republican is favored.

Republicans were defending a slim 54-46 majority.

Democrats grabbed a Republican-held seat in Illinois, but the outcome in Wisconsin was a surprise as both parties had expected it to flip for the Democrats.

 