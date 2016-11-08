Salt Lake City experiences voting machine problems

Utah election officials say they’re fixing voting machines sidelined by programming problems in the southern part of the state.

Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox says the problem was discovered when early voters in Washington County found irregularities on which races were programmed into their machines.

He says officials believe it may have cropped up with the county switched from local precinct voting to centralized polling centers.

Cox says the cards have been reprogrammed and many machines are up and running, though some new cards have yet to reach more rural areas.

He says about 75 percent of the voting machines in Washington County were affected and poll workers had to switch to paper ballots.

There were just over 50,000 registered voters there who hadn’t yet voted as of Tuesday morning.