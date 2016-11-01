Sen. Jeff Sessions campaigns for Trump in Las Vegas

Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions is campaigning for Donald Trump in Las Vegas.

Sessions held a brief rally at Trump’s Las Vegas headquarters Monday, telling volunteers it will be a close election but things are moving in Trump’s direction.

He said Trump’s attracted new voters that establishment politicians haven’t reached, including low-income voters who previously rejected Republicans. He said the party can’t win with just the “47 percent” that Romney famously said support him.

Sessions said in an interview that he thinks the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is illegal and said the country needs to “wrestle” with what to do with people who have been in the country illegally for a long time.

He also spoke highly of Republican Senate candidate Rep. Joe Heck, even though Heck un-endorsed Trump.