Senate committee advances nominations of Perry and Zinke

WASHINGTON — A Senate committee voted Tuesday to advance two of President Donald Trump’s picks for Cabinet posts of key interest to Nevada — former Texas Gov. Rick Perry as energy secretary and U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke of Montana as interior secretary.

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee voted 16-7 to send Perry’s nomination to the full Senate.

During his hearing, Perry told the panel he now values the department he once infamously said as a presidential candidate that he would eliminate. Perry also acknowledged local opposition to restarting development of Yucca Mountain as a nuclear repository, although he refused to rule out that it could be used to store waste.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., voted for the nomination despite her “concerns about Governor Perry’s past rhetoric on the science of climate change and the overall value of the Department of Energy’s mission.”

“I am encouraged by the fact that when he ran for president he stated his support for consent-based (s)iting and spoke against Yucca Mountain, arguing that if Nevadans do not want a nuclear repository, then they should not have it,” said Cortez Masto, a member of the panel.

The committee also voted 16-6 to approve Zinke, R-Mont., to serve as interior secretary. Cortez Masto also voted in favor of the nominee.

Zinke, during his hearing, promised to visit both Nevada and Utah in his review of former President Barack Obama’s designation of the Gold Butte and Bear’s Ears regions of those two states as national monuments.

Obama used the Antiquities Act of 1906 to make the national monument designations. The action was hailed by Democrats and environmentalists, but drew opposition from Republicans and conservatives.

U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., and U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., sponsored legislation in the Senate and House that would limit future presidents from making designations without more input from local leaders and stakeholders.

Heller also sits on the Senate Finance Committee, which was expected to hold a vote Tuesday on the nomination of Steve Mnuchin, Trump’s pick for secretary of the treasury.

Mnuchin, a founder OneWest Bank, which foreclosed on thousands of Nevadans when the housing bubble burst. was grilled by Heller during a nomination hearing about the foreclosures and his reluctance to reply to questions about those foreclosures and assistance given to people to Nevada to modify home loans.

Heller has since said he has received answers to his questions to Mnuchin about OneWest’s actions in Nevada.

