Senate confirms Perry to head Energy Department

WASHINGTON — Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry was overwhelming confirmed by the Senate on Thursday to become the secretary for the Department of Energy.

The Senate voted 62-37 to confirm the affable Texan who after leaving public elected office appeared on the television series “Dancing With The Stars.”

Nevada’s U.S. Sens. Dean Heller, R-Nev., and Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., voted for confirmation.

Perry famously forgot during a 2011 presidential debate that the Energy Department was one of the federal departments he wanted to eliminate to cut the bureaucracy and save money.

But he was nominated by President Donald Trump to oversee the department that manages laboratories and technology centers to address energy, environmental and nuclear challenges.

Previous secretaries of the department have had science backgrounds and advanced degrees. Perry graduated from Texas A&M University with a degree in animal science.

Perry told the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee his strength for the Department of Energy was running a large state and managing spending for taxpayers.

He also apologized to the Senate committee for calling for the elimination of DOE and vowed to protect the scientists and laboratories he will now oversee.

At DOE, Perry will also manage the nation’s nuclear energy program and the ongoing problem of storing waste from reactors that generate nuclear fuel.

Under repeated questioning by Cortez Masto, Perry told the Senate hearing that he would not rule out using Yucca Mountain as a permanent site for storing nuclear waste.

