Small-business group spends $250K for ads supporting Joe Heck for U.S. Senate

A national small-business group has launched a $250,000 radio advertising campaign to support Rep. Joe Heck in his U.S. Senate bid.

The 60-second ads are funded by the political arm of the National Federation of Independent Business and are part of a broader $650,000 effort targeting key Senate races nationwide.

Early voting in Nevada began Oct. 22 and runs through Friday. Election Day is Nov. 8.

Heck, a three-term Republican congressman, is in a tight race against his Democratic rival, former Nevada Attorney General Catherine Cortez Masto, to replace retiring Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid.

The federation scores incumbents on their voting records on issues important to independent businesses. The group said Heck scored 100 percent in the last Congress.

Nevada’s Senate race could decide control of the elite body and is being closely watched around the country.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.