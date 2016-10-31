Posted 

Small-business group spends $250K for ads supporting Joe Heck for U.S. Senate

Small-business group spends $250K for ads supporting Joe Heck for U.S. Senate

web1_senatedebate_101416ev_025_7305530.jpg
U.S. Rep. Joe Heck, R-Nev., speaks during the Nevada Senatorial Debate at Canyon Springs High School on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in North Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

By SANDRA CHEREB
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL CAPITAL BUREAU

A national small-business group has launched a $250,000 radio advertising campaign to support Rep. Joe Heck in his U.S. Senate bid.

The 60-second ads are funded by the political arm of the National Federation of Independent Business and are part of a broader $650,000 effort targeting key Senate races nationwide.

Early voting in Nevada began Oct. 22 and runs through Friday. Election Day is Nov. 8.

Heck, a three-term Republican congressman, is in a tight race against his Democratic rival, former Nevada Attorney General Catherine Cortez Masto, to replace retiring Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid.

The federation scores incumbents on their voting records on issues important to independent businesses. The group said Heck scored 100 percent in the last Congress.

Nevada’s Senate race could decide control of the elite body and is being closely watched around the country.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.

 