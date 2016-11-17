Source says Trump may be considering Romney for secretary of state

NEW YORK — President-elect Donald Trump will meet on Sunday with Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential candidate, and may discuss bringing him on to his team as secretary of state, a source familiar with the meeting said on Thursday.

It would be an extraordinary turn of events, given that Romney was a fierce critic of Trump and had urged Republicans to vote for anyone but him while the party was picking its presidential nominee.

The source told Reuters that a broad discussion was expected during the meeting and that discussion about the secretary of state position was possible.