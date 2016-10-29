State Assembly Disrict 15

The race for state Assembly District 15 is unlikely to yield any surprises.

In this Democratic stronghold, registered Republican voters are outnumbered by nearly 3-1.

Incumbent Democrat Elliot Anderson is being challenged by Republican Stan Vaughan.

Anderson said he has not yet taken a stance on Question 2, which would legalize recreational marijuana.

“I did vote for medical marijuana because I do believe that we have more flexibility from the federal government to implement,” said Anderson, who added that he doesn’t feel the same flexibility has been given on recreational marijuana.

Anderson is in favor of Question 1, saying that it would close loopholes for background checks for firearm purchases and reduce violent crime.

He has not yet taken a stance on $750 million in public funding, in the form of room taxes, for the proposed $1.9 billion stadium near the Strip that would be used by the NFL Raiders.

If re-elected, Anderson plans to introduce the Nevada Higher Education Reform Act, which would increase transparency within the system, and give more power to each individual institution.

“Each campus has challenges that are different,” said Anderson.

The two candidates differ on the issue of education savings accounts, which would allow parents to access per pupil funding for children who leave public school and use it for other uses such as private school or tutoring. The proposal is on hold following a Nevada Supreme Court decision.

Anderson said he is opposed, arguing that it would subsidize wealthier parents at the expense of the middle class.

Vaughan was not available for a phone interview but answered questions by email.

The Republican candidate said that he opposes Question 2, because marijuana is still classified as a Schedule 1 drug by the DEA. He argued that expanding and normalizing use of marijuana would be detrimental to Nevada’s youth.

Vaughan, who led a 2012 movement calling for the secession of Nevada from the union, said he also opposes Question 1 because it would impose excessive government regulation.

In 2010, Vaughan ran as an independent for the same seat against Anderson, but came in third behind the Republican candidate.

