Steve Wynn meets with Trump at Florida estate

Las Vegas casino magnate Steve Wynn met with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday afternoon.

The meeting is the latest signal that Trump and Wynn have buried the hatchet. In past years, when they were feuding, Trump called Wynn “a very strange guy” and a “scumbag” and Wynn dismissed Trump as “all hat, no cattle.”

In November, Wynn became finance chairman of Trump’s inauguration committee, which raised close to $100 million, and now is the Republican National Committee’s new finance chairman.

While the billionaire had donated money to both Democratic and Republican campaigns over the years, Wynn had migrated toward Republican exclusively before being named to the RNC. Trump also met with his pick to serve as treasury secretary, his campaign’s former finance chairman, Steve Mnuchin.

