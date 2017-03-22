Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch pledges to apply law equally to all

WASHINGTON — Federal Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, began a third day of confirmation hearings on Wednesday with a pledge to apply the law equally to all Americans.

As on the first two days of hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Republican senators gushed about Gorsuch’s judicial record on the Denver-based Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit, while Democrats questioned this willingness to stand up for the little guy.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., pressed Gorsuch on his “orginalist” bent — a legal school of thought that believes in upholding the Constitution’s original meaning — and whether that means he would deny equal rights to women and lesbians.

Gorsuch responded that originalism requires him to look at “what the words on page mean.”

“When it comes to equal protection of the laws, for example, it matters not a wit that some of the drafters of the 14th Amendment were racists — because they were — or sexist — because they were,” he said. “The law they drafted promises equal protection of the laws for all persons. That’s what they wrote.”

For his part, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., marveled at Gorsuch’s record.

“You’re getting one of the most qualified conservative judges in the country.” With a nod to Democrats, Graham added, “Sen. Feinstein, this man is as mainstream as you will get.”

“I haven’t seen anybody better than you,” Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, agreed, addressing Gorsuch.

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., raised the specter of federal appeals court Judge Merrick Garland, whom President Barack Obama nominated to the high court last year only to see consideration blocked by Senate Republicans, to suggest that Democrats may vote against Gorsuch.

“For the first time in the history of the United States,” Leahy railed, “the Senate refused to hold a hearing, refused to have a vote.”

Throughout the hearings, Gorsuch has insisted that he would rise above politics if confirmed to the court.

He also told the 20 senators on the committee that he reveres the role of Congress in the federal government.

“I respect all the work this body does,” Gorsuch assured the panel.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

