Teen arrested at Trump Tower after showing up with handcuffs, fireworks

Members of the New York Police Department's counterterrorism unit guard Trump Tower in New York, Nov. 14, 2016. (Mark Lennihan/AP)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK — New York City police say they’ve arrested a teenager who showed up at the Trump Tower security checkpoint with a knife, handcuffs, fireworks and a water pistol.

Authorities say 19-year-old Alexander Wang of upstate Poughquag, New York was arrested at around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office said Tuesday afternoon that he was awaiting arraignment. There was no immediate information on an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

The Secret Service runs the checkpoint. The NYPD has a security detail at the tower.

 