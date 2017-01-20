Posted Updated 

Thousands gather to witness Donald Trump’s presidential swearing-in ceremony — VIDEO

An insider's look at the road to the U.S. presidency on inauguration day. (BBC News/YouTube)

People walk on Pennsylvania Avenue near the U.S. Capitol and along the scheduled presidential inauguration parade route on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., January 11, 2017. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump salutes next to his wife Melania (C) and daughter Ivanka as they arrive at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial. in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2017. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump addresses the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2017. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial. in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2017. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump waves from behind protective glass at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2017. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

By GARY MARTIN
REVIEW-JOURNAL WASHINGTON BUREAU

WASHINGTON — Thousands of people are packing subways and the National Mall on Friday to witness the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Donald Trump at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol.

Tourists flocked to the city, many with children in tow. Crowds were abundant at an inaugural concert at the Lincoln Memorial Thursday evening, where Trump spoke briefly to the crowd.

“We are going to make America great again for everybody,” Trump told the crowd before fireworks filled the sky behind the memorial.

 

Protesters also began their demonstrations, closing an intersection in the Chinatown section of Washington with marchers and a banner that declared Trump’s election “Illegitimate.”

Security has been ramped up for the inauguration, with law enforcement expecting between 700,000 to 1 million to attend.

Jersey barriers, fencing and uniformed officers were evident throughout the city.

The District of Columbia estimates it will spend $30 million to host the event, to be reimbursed by the federal government. Those costs do not include federal participation by law enforcement agencies and military.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or at 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

 