Thousands gather to witness Donald Trump’s presidential swearing-in ceremony — VIDEO

WASHINGTON — Thousands of people are packing subways and the National Mall on Friday to witness the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Donald Trump at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol.

Tourists flocked to the city, many with children in tow. Crowds were abundant at an inaugural concert at the Lincoln Memorial Thursday evening, where Trump spoke briefly to the crowd.

“We are going to make America great again for everybody,” Trump told the crowd before fireworks filled the sky behind the memorial.

Protesters also began their demonstrations, closing an intersection in the Chinatown section of Washington with marchers and a banner that declared Trump’s election “Illegitimate.”

Security has been ramped up for the inauguration, with law enforcement expecting between 700,000 to 1 million to attend.

Jersey barriers, fencing and uniformed officers were evident throughout the city.

The District of Columbia estimates it will spend $30 million to host the event, to be reimbursed by the federal government. Those costs do not include federal participation by law enforcement agencies and military.

