Trump attends National Prayer Service at Washington National Cathedral

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is opening his first full day in office by attending a prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral.

Trump entered the cathedral holding hands with his wife, Melania, and took his place in the first pew alongside Vice President Mike Pence. Trump smiled and nodded to those who passed him during the procession.

The cathedral has for years hosted a prayer service for the new president. But keeping the tradition has sparked debate this year among Episcopalians opposed to Trump’s policies.

Bishop Mariann Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington wrote in a blog post that she shared “a sense of outrage at some of the president-elect’s words and actions” but also felt an obligation to welcome all people.