Trump campaign wins US appeal on restraining order in Ohio

CINCINNATI — A federal appeals court in Cincinnati has granted a motion by Donald Trump’s presidential campaign to block a lower court restraining order obtained by Ohio Democrats.

A three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Sunday that the Ohio Democratic Party has not demonstrated a likelihood of success on the merits of its case. It granted the emergency stay sought by Trump in a brief order.

The Ohio Democratic Party filed a lawsuit last week, saying a court order is needed to protect Ohioans’ rights to vote free from harassment, coercion and intimidation. A U.S. district court judge in Cleveland ruled Friday that anyone who engages in intimidation or harassment inside or near polling places would face contempt of court charges.

A state party spokeswoman says it’s exploring options.

The Republican campaign’s filing Saturday stated that the order “tramples” First Amendment freedoms and was issued without evidence of voter intimidation even though Ohio has had early voting going on for weeks.

