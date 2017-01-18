Posted 

Trump may take up to 5 executive actions after inauguration on Friday

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump argues with CNN's Jim Acosta during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., January 11, 2017. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

By ROCHELLE RICHARDS
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump may take four or five executive actions on Friday, the day he is sworn into office, spokesman Sean Spicer said.

“He’s got a few of them probably in the area of four or five that we’re looking at for Friday,” some of them logistical, Spicer said Wednesday at a news briefing. “Then there are some other ones that I expect him to sign with respect to a couple of issues that have been high on his priority list.”

Spicer did not elaborate. Trump had promised to take executive actions immediately after taking office to counter some of the policies of Democratic President Barack Obama.

 