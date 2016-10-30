Trump rallies crowd at Las Vegas campaign event

GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump rallied supporters Sunday in Las Vegas, hammering Democratic rival Hillary Clinton over the FBI’s announcement that it is looking into additional emails potentially tied to its investigation of the private server she used while secretary of state.

Trump’s visit comes a week after early voting has already started in Nevada and just nine days before Election Day.

“Real change also means getting rid of the corruption,” Trump said.

His visit comes two days after news broke that the FBI is investigating the additional emails.The FBI in July recommended no charges in the case, but did say the handling of sensitive emails was “extremely careless.”

“Hillary has no one but herself to blame for her mounting legal problems,” Trump said. “Her criminal action was willful deliberate, intentional and purposeful.”

Trump’s visit underscores Nevada’s swing state role in the election between Trump and Hillary Clinton.

Southern Nevada has had recent visits from former President Bill Clinton, President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, and House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Before Trump’s speech, crowds lined up, checking in with security and entering the ballroom at The Venetian.

Before joining the line, some Trump supporters were eager to take selfies and photos with Rico Jimenez, who was dressed as Hillary Clinton in a prison costume.

Jimenez, 26, of Orange County, California, has been to about eight Trump rallies.

“He’s not a criminal,” Jimenez said. “He’s the only one who talks about America’s interests on a global scale. He’s not scripted. He doesn’t have to have the word ‘sigh’ on his teleprompter so he can feel emotions.”

Trump’s rally attracted supporters from not only Nevada, and neighboring states, but also the East Coast.

Becky Hawkins, 66, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, who is visiting family in Las Vegas, said she and husband were lucky enough to be on vacation at the same time of Trump’s rally.

“I love him because he doesn’t owe anybody anything,” Hawkins said. “He’s for the vets, he’s for the old people. He’s going to do great things because he’s a businessman.”

Cindy McEtchin, 64, of Las Vegas, and her husband have taken advantage of early voting and cast their ballots for Trump.

“We want change,” McEtchin said.

Stan McEtchin, 65, of Las Vegas, agreed.

He added, however, that the doesn’t believe the latest FBI probe into newly found Clinton emails will sway her supporters to Trump.

“It’s more of the same,” Stan McEtchin said. “They’ve already been inundated with that kind of news.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2904. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.

Contact Natalie Bruzda at nbruzda@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3897. Follow @NatalieBruzda on Twitter.