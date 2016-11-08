Trump supporter’s group ‘Stop the Steal’ to inform pollsters about federal voting laws

Lawyers for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone and his group “Stop the Steal” agreed in a Nevada federal court on Monday to inform a group of exit poll volunteers about the legal ramifications of voter intimidation.

Democratic Party lawyers alleged in a lawsuit filed late last month that the group would engage in voter intimidation.

U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware suggested during a lengthy hearing on the eve of Election Day that without training, pollsters could end up violating federal law.

Adam Fulton, an attorney for Stone, who wasn’t in court, told the judge that the group would email about 3,000 nationally registered volunteers, including 65 in Nevada, in advance of a teleconference Monday night.

The group’s training coordinator, Travis Irvine, a supporter of Libertarian Gary Johnson, said he would inform the pollsters about what they were prohibited from doing at the polling places.

Democratic Party attorney Bradley Schrager referred to an “air of aggression” in the Trump campaign against Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Schrager said the emails and phone call may not reach all the volunteer pollsters.

“They only have the capacity to send lone wolves out into the forest,” he said. “They set it up so their capacity is virtually nil.”

Boulware did not rule on a request from the Democratic lawyers for a temporary restraining order that would stop the pollsters.

