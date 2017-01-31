Posted Updated 

UNR president encourages students, faculty on travel ban to remain in US

UNR president encourages students, faculty on travel ban to remain in US

web1_college-cheating-puni_davi201713194726571_7887544.jpg
A student walks on the University of Nevada, Reno, campus on Friday, April 29, 2016 in Reno. (Scott Sonner/The Associated Press)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

RENO, Nev. — The president of the University of Nevada, Reno is recommending that students and scholars from any of the seven countries listed in President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration remain in the United States for at least the next four months.

Marc Johnson said in a campus-wide letter late Monday that Trump’s Jan. 27 executive order has raised concerns among members of the university community.

He says the school values the contributions made by its international faculty, staff and students. He says the university currently is reviewing the best way to make good on its longstanding commitment to offer all the support, resources and information they need.

In the meantime, Johnson recommends no one from the countries barred from travel leave the U.S. for the next 120 days. That includes Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia.

 