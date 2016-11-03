US Sen. Elizabeth Warren campaigns for Clinton in Carson City, Reno

CARSON CITY — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren rallied supporters Wednesday afternoon in Northern Nevada, urging them to volunteer and work to elect Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and senatorial candidate Catherine Cortez Masto.

The Massachusetts senator and former Harvard law professor railed against Republican policies and told more than 200 people outside the Democratic Party headquarters in Carson City to do their part to elect Clinton and help Democrats retake the U.S. Senate.

She called out the GOP on immigration, climate change and an economic policy that she said favors the wealthy over the middle class.

“Unions built America’s middle class, and unions will rebuild America’s middle class,” Warren said, speaking from the bed of a pickup truck, told the crowd before a later rally Wednesday night at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Warren, an outspoken critic of Wall Street influence, reiterated a familiar charge that bank executives should be held accountable for actions that harm consumers.

“If CEOs break the law they ought to go to jail like anybody else,” she said.

Warren criticized Republican nominee Donald Trump’s pledge to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border, urging and urged supporters to block him from winning the White House by going to the polls.

“We will never build Donald Trump’s ugly wall and we will never tear families apart,” she said to cheers.

With less than a week until Election Day, polls show a tight presidential contest in Nevada, a battleground state with six electoral votes at stake. President Barack Obama carried Nevada in both 2008 and 2012.

Early voting in Nevada ends Friday.