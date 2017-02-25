Vice President Mike Pence set to deliver speech at Venetian event

Vice President Mike Pence will begin speaking soon to a Republican Jewish group at the Venetian.

Pence is scheduled to speak to the Republican Jewish Coalition at around 7:30 p.m. Friday at the group’s annual leadership meeting kickoff dinner.

He will be introduced by former Vice President Dick Cheney. Other speakers include former presidential candidate Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and more than a half-dozen other Republican lawmakers from across the country.

Outside the Venetian, about 50-70 demonstrators gathered to protest Pence’s appearance. They waved signs and chanted, ‘No power to Trump! All power to the people!”

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon reported no issues with protesters or with traffic in the area.

