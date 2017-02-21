Vice President Mike Pence to speak in Las Vegas

Vice President Mike Pence will be the featured speaker at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual meeting Friday in Las Vegas.

The RJC’s Annual Leadership Meeting will be held at The Venetian and Palazzo and will run from Friday to Sunday. Pence is scheduled to speak to attendees around 7 p.m. on Friday.

Other speakers include former Vice President Dick Cheney; former presidential candidate Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; and more than a half-dozen other Republican lawmakers from across the country.

The event is open only to current members of the RJC and one guest. Tickets start at $1,000 and are available at https://rjcvegasmeeting.com/tickets.