Where House GOP stands now on health care vote

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin walks from the House Chamber to his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, March 24, 2017, as the House nears a vote on health care overhaul. (Cliff Owen/AP)

President Donald Trump was meeting with Speaker Paul Ryan at the White House to talk about the vote on health care overhaul, Friday, March 24, 2017. (Evan Vucci/AP)

House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., carries a binder labeled "Essential Health Benefits" as he leaves the Capitol Hill office of House Speaker Paul Ryan, Friday, March 24, 2017. (Cliff Owen/AP)

The Associated Press

House Republican leaders were short of the votes needed for their health care overhaul bill hours ahead of a vote demanded by President Donald Trump.

That’s the word Friday from GOP lawmakers and congressional aides as Speaker Paul Ryan met with the president at the White House to deliver the news.

Separately, Vice President Mike Pence was meeting near the Capitol with recalcitrant members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus in a last-ditch effort to secure support.

Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., told reporters, “As of right now, I’m not sure that we are across the finish line. We’ve still got three or four hours and there’s still discussions happening.”

The House has scheduled a vote for 12:30 p.m. PDT.

 